The Giants have selected Tibbs with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

His exit velocities aren't up there with the elite sluggers in this class, but Tibbs is one of the best pure hitters in the draft. The stocky bat-first player had an 11.6 percent strikeout rate, an 80.5 percent contact rate and a 19.4 percent chase rate as a junior, which are all high-end marks relative to his peers. He walloped 28 home runs with a .363 average and a .488 on-base percentage as a junior at Florida State, and his .862 OPS with six home runs in 40 games in the Cape Cod League last summer shows he can produce with a wood bat. Tibbs' offense will need to be as good as advertised in pro ball, as the 6-foot, 200-pound lefty hitter is limited to left field and first base, and he could be mediocre even at those spots.