Rodriguez (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Diamondbacks.

Rodriguez served up a walk-off two-run blast to Pavin Smith in the ninth inning. After looking steady in the second half of May, Rodriguez has faltered by allowing four runs over his last 2.1 innings across three appearances. He's at a 3.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 17.2 innings while seeing most of his work in low-leverage spots, Monday's outing being a rare exception.