The Giants selected Bivens' contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Bivens hadn't been used at Sacramento since Tuesday, so he'll provide the San Francisco bullpen with a much-needed fresh arm in Sunday's series finale versus the Angels. After Kyle Harrison (ankle) was scratched from the start Sunday and placed on the 15-day injured list, lefty reliever Erik Miller will be tabbed to open the game for the Giants. Bivens has four three-inning appearances under his belt in the minors this season and will be a strong candidate to see work behind Miller. The 29-year-old righty has accrued a 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB across 41.2 innings with Sacramento this season.