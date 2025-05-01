Bivens allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out one over 1.2 innings during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.

The right-hander replaced Landen Roupp in the fifth inning, inheriting a bases-loaded jam with one out. Bivens managed to get through the fifth without surrendering an earned run, though he eventually gave one up in the sixth on an RBI triple by Luis Arraez. With that, Bivens was charged with an earned run for the first time since March 31. The 30-year-old now owns a 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and an 11:6 K:BB across 13.2 innings over nine appearances.