Bivens (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Giants were downed 6-5 by the Cubs, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over two-plus innings. He struck out one.

The Giants went with a true bullpen day Wednesday, as none of the six pitchers they deployed worked more than two innings. Bivens was the one to get tagged with the loss after serving up back-to-back homers to Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson to lead off the fourth inning during a game in which San Francisco never held a lead. Bivens has pitched five innings over two appearances this week in his first taste of big-league action, giving up three homers, and he'll likely be shipped back to Triple-A Sacramento to make way for a fresh arm.