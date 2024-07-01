Bivens (2-1) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Dodgers, striking out three over five innings while allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks.

Thrust into the rotation for his first MLB start, Bivens rolled through four shutout frames before coughing up a solo shot to Chris Taylor in the fifth inning. Since he was pitching on just two days' rest, Bivens wasn't expected to work especially deep into Sunday's outing, but he was efficient enough (41 strikes on 60 pitches) to cover five innings and qualify for the win. With the Giants designating de facto No. 5 starter Spencer Howard for assignment prior to Sunday's game, Bivens could stick around in the rotation until the likes of Kyle Harrison (ankle) and Blake Snell (groin) return from the injured list.