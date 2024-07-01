Naylor went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

Naylor has a pair of three-hit efforts over his last five games, but he went 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in between those contests. The catcher has started to show a bit more life with the bat, hitting .286 (14-for-49) with eight extra-base hits over 16 contests in June, though he also struck out 15 times. Naylor's at a .207/.274/.335 slash line with four home runs, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored, one stolen base, nine doubles and one triple through 197 plate appearances this year. His playing time has rebounded after dipping in late May and early June, but Naylor will need to continue to make a good effort with David Fry around to poach starts behind the dish.