Naylor went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

The Guardians generated all four of their runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by Naylor's three-run home run off Brock Stewart. Naylor is now up to four home runs on the season (two of which have come over his last two games), and he has a .842 OPS with one stolen base, seven runs scored and nine RBI over his last 15 games.