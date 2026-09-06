Naylor is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Sunday against the Reds.

The 26-year-old was called up to Milwaukee when rosters expanded to 28 players on Tuesday, and he'll now make his Brewers debut after being acquired from the Guardians at the trade deadline. Naylor posted a .143/.200/.238 slash line in 90 plate appearances to begin the season for Cleveland before being demoted and then had a .782 OPS in 45 contests for Triple-A Columbus, but he was more productive at Triple-A Nashville after the trade with four homers and a .903 OPS in 14 games.