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Brewers' Bo Naylor: Traded to Milwaukee

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Guardians traded Naylor and Codi Heuer to the Brewers on Saturday in exchange for Craig Yoho and Blake Perkins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Naylor has posted a .438 OPS across 90 plate appearances in the big leagues this season but has slashed .225/.344/.438 across 45 games at Triple-A. He'll report to Triple-A Nashville to begin his tenure with the Brewers, but he would be the next man up to join the big club if one of Milwaukee's backstops were to get injured, or if the team moves Gary Sanchez before the trade deadline.

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