Naylor went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored in a 10-8 win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Naylor was active early, doubling and scoring in the second inning and then singling and scoring the third. He hit an RBI triple and came around to score again in the eighth. Naylor finished a home run shy of a cycle in his first three-hit effort of the season. Over his past five games, Naylor has gone 8-for-18 with six extra-base hits, five RBI and six runs scored. On the season, the young catcher is hitting .202 with four home runs, 17 RBI and 22 runs scored over 168 at-bats.