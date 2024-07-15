The Guardians have selected Doughty with the 36th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Doughty is a 6-foot-1 hard-throwing righty who went to high school in California. His fastball is already a mid-90s offering and he is adept at spinning a powerful low-80s curveball and a a low-80s sweeper. He is a good athlete and should be able to throw enough strikes to start. There could be upwards of three plus pitches in Doughty's repertoire in time, so there's a high ceiling here to go with the inherent risk that comes with all prep pitching prospects.