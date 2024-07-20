Bibee (8-4) picked up the win Friday, scattering two hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a 7-0 victory over the Padres. He struck out three.

San Diego didn't get a runner past second base against Bibee, who got the hook after 102 pitches (67 strikes) just short of his eighth quality start of the season. While this was an encouraging outing after the right-hander gave up eight runs in 11.2 innings over his last two starts before the All-Star break, Bibee has issued multiple walks in three straight trips to the mound, something he hadn't done since April. He'll take a 3.58 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 126:30 K:BB through 110.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Tigers.