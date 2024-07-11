Miller (7-7) earned the win against the Padres on Wednesday, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out one over six scoreless innings.

Miller worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and then cruised from there despite generating just six swinging strikes on 80 pitches. This was the righty's first quality start since June 12, but he has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in five of his past six outings. He will take a 3.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 98:29 K:BB into the All-Star break.