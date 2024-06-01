Raleigh went 1-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Raleigh's timely hitting would prove to be essential in a one-run victory, with the backstop bringing home the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the opening frame before delivering a fifth-inning knock to plate J.P. Crawford and extend the Mariners' lead to 4-0 at the time. Raleigh had been mired in a 1-for-17 funk over the previous six games coming in, however, and he's recorded just a single extra-base hit over the 43 plate appearances spanning his last 12 games after lacing 14 over his first 41 contests of the campaign.