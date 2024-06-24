Moore is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

The versatile Moore should retain a regular spot in the Seattle lineup against left-handed pitching, but his opportunities to play against righties should take a sizable hit with Jorge Polanco (hamstring) making his return from the injured list Monday. Moore had already seen his streak of nine consecutive starts come to an end in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins, when manager Scott Servais opted to move him to the bench against Miami right-hander Kyle Tyler.