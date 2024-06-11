The Mariners designated Snead for assignment Tuesday.

Snead was selected to the Mariners' bullpen May 8 and has since turned in a 4.35 ERA and 1.84 WHIP while striking out seven batters and walking seven through 10.1 innings. He'll now be pushed off the 40-man to make room for Jhonathan Diaz, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move and will start against the White Sox on Tuesday. Snead has found more success in Triple-A with a 2.92 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, which could make him worth a waiver claim for other organizations in need of bullpen depth.