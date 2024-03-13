The Mariners reassigned Snead to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Snead logged 11.2 innings over 15 appearances at the big-league level with Oakland in 2023, but he was never seen as a likely candidate to break camp with a spot in the Seattle bullpen. The 29-year-old southpaw will likely need to string together several quality appearances at Triple-A Tacoma to begin the season before he receives consideration for a promotion to Seattle.
