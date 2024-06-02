Raley went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Raley opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fourth inning and added his second RBI in the eighth when he was plunked with the bases loaded. Prior to a one-game absence with a lat issue, he went 1-for-19, but he's gone 3-for-9 with two homers, a double and three RBI over his last three contests. The outfielder is up to a steady .265/.315/.441 slash line with six long balls, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored and five stolen bases over 146 plate appearances this season.