Raley was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Angels due to an apparent injury, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Raley seemingly tweaked something in his side/back while taking batting practice before the game. He underwent imaging to determine the severity of his injury, and although the results haven't been announced yet, the Mariners will pull Raley from their starting nine. Miles Mastrobuoni will move to right field as a result, opening up second base for Leo Rivas.