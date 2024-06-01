Raley (lat) went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Raley missed a game due to lat soreness, but it appears to be a minor issue. Prior to Friday, Raley went 1-for-19 over his previous seven contests while racking up 10 strikeouts in that span. He's been decent in 2024 with a .260/.297/.397 slash line, four home runs, five stolen bases, 12 RBI and 16 runs scored over 138 plate appearances. Raley is likely to continue working in a strong-side platoon role in left field.