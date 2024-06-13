Brash (elbow) has shed the protective brace he'd been wearing following Tommy John surgery and remains at the Mariners' complex in Arizona recovering, MLB.com reports.

There have been no reported setbacks over the first four weeks-plus of Brash's recovery, as this report seems to corroborate. While Brash remains at the team's spring training complex for now, there's a chance he joins the big-league club for intermittent periods over the course of the rest of the season. With Brash's surgery having included an internal bracing procedure that has shown to speed up the total recovery period, the team remains hopeful of getting the hard-throwing right-hander back in action as soon as next June.