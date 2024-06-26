Garver went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

Garver's night was a microcosm of the dichotomy of his first season with the Mariners -- he flashed his power stroke for the second straight night and left the yard for the fifth time in the last 16 games overall, but he also struck out in his other three plate appearances. The veteran offseason addition has impressively knocked 22 of his 39 hits for extra bases, yet the second-highest strikeout rate of his career (30.0 percent) and a .215 BABIP have conspired to generate an anemic .176 average across his first 68 games in Seattle.