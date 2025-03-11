The Mariners are awaiting X-ray results on Garver's hand/wrist after he had to exit Monday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers following a hit-by-pitch, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Garver homered in his first plate appearance Monday before getting plunked in his second trip to the dish, forcing his exit from the contest. He's gone deep three times and posted a 1.420 OPS this spring, and, if healthy, could open the season as Seattle's primary designated hitter. The Mariners should have more information on Garver's condition later Tuesday.