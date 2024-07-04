Garver (wrist) entered Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Orioles as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and singled in his one plate appearance.

Garver was out of the starting nine for the second straight day after being hit by a pitch in the wrist Sunday against the Twins, but his ability to step into the batter's box and put some good wood on the ball would seem to bode well for his recovery. The veteran offseason addition, who snapped a brief 0-for-9 skid with his timely knock, could potentially find himself back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Orioles, although manager Scott Servais had said before Wednesday's game that Garver wasn't fully pain-free yet, per MLB.com.