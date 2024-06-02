Bliss went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and three runs in a 9-0 win against the Angels on Saturday.

Bliss made a big contribution from the No. 9 slot in the batting order, reaching base three times and scoring three of the Mariners' nine runs. The infielder probably wasn't in many fantasy lineups, but he made a big impact for managers who rolled with him by swiping a pair of bags. Speed is a big part of Bliss's game -- he swiped 28 bags in 50 games for Triple-A Tacoma this season after stealing 55 bases in 70 attempts in the minors last year.