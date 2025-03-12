Bliss could be in the "pole position" to win Seattle's starting job at second base, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Bliss is making a serious case to begin the season atop the depth chart at second base, batting .300 with four extra-base hits, two RBI and two stolen bases over 20 at-bats (nine games) in Cactus League action. Kramer also notes the Mariners may be inclined to have Dylan Moore take on more of a super-utility role, which wouldn't restrict the veteran to one particular role. Moore has also gone just 1-for-22 during spring training, leaving the door open even wider for Bliss to potentially win the primary gig at the keystone.