Mariners manager Justin Hollander said Monday that Bliss (biceps) tore the meniscus in his right knee while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma and is out for the rest of the season, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

Bliss had been on the shelf since April 9 due to a left biceps tear that required surgery, but he appeared to be on the cusp of a return from the 60-day injured list after going 5-for-13 with three doubles, four walks, two stolen bases and seven RBI through his first six rehab games with Tacoma. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old infielder, he seemingly suffered the knee injury over the weekend and required another surgery Monday. Hollander didn't provide a timeline for Bliss' return from the knee procedure, but if Bliss required a full repair of the meniscus, he could be out of action for the start of spring training.