Bliss (biceps) could begin a rehab assignment as early as next week, Zac Hereth of SeattleSports.com reports.

The Mariners plan for Bliss to get 40-to-50 at-bats in the minors before activating him from the 60-day injured list. The 25-year-old second baseman appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a left biceps tear, and a return at some point in mid-September isn't out of the question. Once he's cleared to rejoin Seattle, the righty-hitting Bliss figures to work on the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Cole Young at the keystone.