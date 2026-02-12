Bliss (knee/biceps) went through a full infield workout and was scheduled to hit Thursday in Mariners camp, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Bliss missed virtually all of the 2025 season, first due to April biceps surgery and later a September meniscus tear. However, it would seem he has been cleared to participate fully at the beginning of spring training. The 26-year-old is theoretically in the mix for the second base job, but it's likely he will begin the season at Triple-A Tacoma as he knocks off some rust.