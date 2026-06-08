Mariners' Ryan Bliss: Moving up to big leagues

The Mariners recalled Bliss from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Bliss secured a spot on the Mariners' Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, but he appeared in just one game before Seattle optioned him to Triple-A on April 2. Since that time, Bliss has slashed just .204/.263/.280 with one home run and nine stolen bases across 235 plate appearances. Despite the poor production at the dish, Bliss will make his return to the majors with the Mariners being in need of infield depth after shortstop J.P. Crawford (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.