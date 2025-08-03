Bliss (biceps) took grounders on the field ahead of Saturday's game against the Rangers, per MLB.com.

Bliss is recovering from a left biceps tear, which has kept him sidelined for nearly four months. The Mariners are hoping that the 25-year-old second baseman will be able to return by the end of the season, so it may be difficult for him to be much of a fantasy factor the rest of the way. The lefty-hitting Cole Young should continue to serve as Seattle's primary option at the keystone in Bliss' stead.