Bliss went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-3 win over Houston.

Bliss crushed a two-run homer to left field that traveled 387 feet, putting the Mariners on the board in the fifth inning with his first long ball of the year. The 25-year-old won Seattle's second base job during spring training, having now started 10 of the club's first 11 games at the keystone, but he's slashing just .200/.294/.300 with three RBI and two stolen bases across 30 at-bats and has minimal fantasy appeal while functioning in the lower part of the batting order.