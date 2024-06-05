France went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

France squared up for a third-inning two-bagger that brought home J.P. Crawford and Josh Rojas with the first two runs of the night and generated his eighth and ninth RBI over the last nine games. The veteran has shown a bit more pop in his bat than usual during that span, posting four extra-base hits overall (two doubles, two home runs) on his way to a .333 average and 1.044 OPS across 36 plate appearances. The sample also featured a welcome increase and drop in walk and strikeout rates, respectively, for France, who's drawn free passes at a 13.9 percent clip and struck out at a modest 16.7 percent rate.