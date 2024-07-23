The Mariners recalled Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma, and he's starting at first base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Angels.

The Mariners have elected to move on from first baseman Ty France, and Locklear will now have the opportunity to secure the starting role after posting an .887 OPS between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season. The 23-year-old received his first taste of the majors in June while France was banged up, but Locklear was sent back to Tacoma after just 11 games. He's poised for a longer stay this time around as one of Seattle's top prospects.