Locklear, summoned from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Locklear is expected to be given an extended look at first base following the jettisoning of Ty France, and the promising prospect was able to get on safely in his first big-league plate appearance since June 20. Consistent contact was an Achilles heel for Locklear, as it is for many rookies, during his first tenure with the Mariners this season, so the fact he struck out in two of his other three plate appearances Tuesday is a reminder he still has plenty of work to do in that regard.