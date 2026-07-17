Diamondbacks' Tyler Locklear: Officially recalled

The Diamondbacks recalled Locklear from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Locklear will join the big club as the roster replacement for Tommy Troy (shoulder), who landed on the IL during the All-Star break. Locklear, 25, has put up just a .532 OPS across 47 games in his MLB career, but he's recently caught fire in the minors, slashing .404/.493/.807 with five homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and a 10:9 BB:K across his last 15 games. He'll begin Friday's contest against St. Louis on the bench, though he could pick up a handful of starts at first base or DH while in the majors.