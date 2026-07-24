Diamondbacks' Tyler Locklear: Launches first long ball

Locklear went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-6 win over the Cardinals.

Locklear wasted little time making an impact, doubling in his first plate appearance before launching a two-run homer off Michael McGreevy in the fourth inning to give Arizona a lead it never relinquished. He later added an RBI single in the eighth. The long ball was Locklear's first since being recalled for his season debut July 17, and he's opened his season in the majors by batting 5-for-13 with five RBI through four games.