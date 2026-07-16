Diamondbacks' Tyler Locklear: Poised for promotion to majors

The Diamondbacks will recall Locklear from Triple-A Reno prior to Friday's game versus the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

He will absorb the roster spot vacated by Tommy Troy (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Locklear missed the first month-plus of the season while continuing his recovery from left shoulder and left elbow surgeries, but he's been swinging a red-hot bat at Reno in July, going 19-for-43 (.442) with five homers in 11 games. He could see regular playing time between first base and/or designated hitter.