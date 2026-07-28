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Diamondbacks' Tyler Locklear: Heading to bench Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Locklear is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Locklear will open Tuesday's contest on the bench, but he seems to have worked his way into a part-time role in the Arizona lineup after going 4-for-14 with a home run, a stolen base, a walk, four RBI and three runs while starting in four of the previous five contests. Tim Tawa will get the nod at first base Tuesday, but he's capable of playing all over the infield and outfield if Arizona wants to clear room in the lineup for Locklear.

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