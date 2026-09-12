The Diamondbacks placed Locklear on the 60-day injured list Saturday with a fractured right thumb.

Locklear was dispatched to Triple-A last month but was summoned back to the big leagues Saturday so the team could place him on the 60-day IL to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Pavin Smith. The move effectively ends Locklear's season after slashing .278/.357/.444 with one home run, six RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and a 4:9 BB:K across 42 plate appearances in the majors. He posted an .871 OPS with 10 homers and 46 RBI with Triple-A Reno.