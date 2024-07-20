Bender (4-2) was credited with the win Friday, giving up one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

The right-hander took over from Edward Cabrera in the top of the fifth with the Marlins ahead 4-2 and wound up being the pitcher of record, despite serving up a double to Jose Iglesias in the sixth ahead of Jeff McNeil's second homer of the night. Bender has been one of the Marlins' most effective relievers over the last couple months, and since the beginning of June he's posted a 1.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 14.2 innings while collecting three wins and three holds in 19 appearances. Should Tanner Scott get dealt ahead of the trade deadline, Bender could find himself in the ninth-inning mix for Miami.