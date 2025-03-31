Bender (1-0) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to secure the win in a 3-2 victory over the Pirates.

The right-hander entered the game with the score tied 2-2, putting him in the right place at the right time when a David Bednar wild pitch brought home Derek Hill in the bottom of the frame. Calvin Faucher worked the eighth and is still the presumed favorite for saves, but Miami hasn't actually had a ninth-inning lead to protect yet this season -- all three of their wins have been walkoffs. With Jesus Tinoco (back) on the shelf until at least mid-April, there should at least be more high-leverage work available for Bender after he recorded five wins and 15 holds, both career highs, in 2024.