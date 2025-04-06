Bender walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday during a 4-0 win over Atlanta.

While it wasn't a save situation, it was still another sign that the right-hander is viewed as the best high-leverage option in the bullpen right now by the Marlins. Calvin Faucher, Bender's main competition for closing duties, recorded the final two outs of the eighth Saturday. Bender hasn't given up a run in four appearances to begin the season, but his 2:2 K:BB in 3.2 innings has been far from dominant.