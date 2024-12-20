The Marlins signed Wagaman to a one-year contract Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Alvarez-Montes indicates that it's a major-league deal for Wagaman, who was non-tendered by the Angels last month. The 27-year-old got a cup of coffee with the Halos in 2024, slashing .250/.270/.403 with two homers in 18 games. He hit .274/.339/.469 with 17 home runs last year in the minors. Wagaman should have a pretty good chance to make the Opening Day roster on a talent-deficient Marlins club.