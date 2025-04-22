Wagaman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a steal in Monday's win over the Reds.

Wagaman's third homer of the year was a solo shot in the fifth inning. He later singled and stole a base in the seventh. Wagaman is on a nine-game hitting streak, going 13-for-33 (.394) with six extra-base hits during that span. His season OPS is up to .815 through 71 plate appearances.