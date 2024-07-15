The Marlins have selected Trimble with the 122nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Trimble had a strong collegiate career at James Madison and has some power-speed potential after posting 14 home runs and 16 steals in his junior year. There is some concern due to struggles in the Cape-Cod League in 2023, when he hit just .209 with a .562 OPS. Trimble may start his pro career in center field, but he'll likely shift to a corner spot at some point, meaning his bat will have to play up.