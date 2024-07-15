The Marlins have selected Miller with the 92nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Miller made the jump from the JUCO ranks to the SEC with Alabama in 2024 and emerged as one of the top hitters in the conference. The 21-year-old showed impressive bat speed and strength and capably handled both breaking pitchers and fastball, hitting .381 with 18 home runs in 55 games during his lone season with the Crimson Tide. While he receives high marks for his hit tool, Miller lacks speed and arm strength and could eventually settle at first base or in the corner outfield in the pro ranks.