Tyler allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over four innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out two during the win over Seattle.

Tyler made his first career MLB start and first MLB appearance since April 26. He worked three scoreless frames before coughing up a two-run homer to Luke Raley in the fourth inning. Tyler threw just 36 of 65 pitches for strikes. Due to several injuries to Miami's pitching staff, he could draw another start with the big club. As of now, Tyler would currently be lined up to start in Philadelphia.