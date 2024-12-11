The Marlins selected Hicks with the second pick in the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

The Rockies passed on selecting anyone with the second pick and the Marlins selected Hicks out of the third hole. Hicks was acquired by Detroit from the Rangers at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Carson Kelly to Texas. Hicks is nearly big-league ready, but projects to be a backup catcher long term. He'll be competing with Nick Fortes and prospect Agustin Ramirez for playing time behind the dish.